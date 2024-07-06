Megan Pickford, the wife of English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, recently joined other footballers’ wives and girlfriends (WAGs) in Germany to support the England team during their Euro quarter-final match against Switzerland. Megan, who shares two children with Jordan, was seen looking elegant in a chic outfit paired with a £30K Hermes Birkin bag as she cheered from the stands.

The England team, led by Gareth Southgate, has had a mediocre performance in the tournament so far, but they are hoping to secure a spot in the semi-finals by defeating Switzerland. Other WAGs present at the match included Love Island’s Dani Dyer, who was focused on the game and her partner Jarrod Bowen. Conor Gallagher’s partner Aine Kennedy also made an appearance in a stylish denim jumpsuit, accessorized with a £30K Hermes Birkin bag.

Annie Kilner, the wife of Kyle Walker, was spotted feeding their two-month-old son, Rezon, in the stands. She opted for a classic England shirt paired with pink ribbed trousers and trendy sunglasses. Annie, who has four children with Kyle, has been flying in for each game on a private jet, choosing not to stay in Germany for the duration of the tournament.

Despite the challenges in their personal lives, Annie and other WAGs have shown resilience and unity in supporting their partners during the Euro matches. Annie’s strength has been admired by her fellow WAGs, who have pledged their support amidst the ongoing drama. The women have formed a close bond, offering each other solidarity during difficult times.

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier’s wife Charlotte recently posted a cryptic message on social media, hinting at overcoming challenges in her marriage. The WAGs, including Annie and Charlotte, have been a source of support for each other, standing together through the ups and downs of their relationships with professional footballers.

The presence of the WAGs at the Euro matches not only adds glamour to the stands but also showcases the strong bonds and friendships among the women behind the players. Their unwavering support and unity serve as a testament to the resilience and camaraderie within the footballers’ wives squad.