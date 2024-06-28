Megan McKenna, a soon-to-be mom, recently shared her late-night pregnancy craving with her 2.8 million social media followers. The 27-year-old reality TV star poured black tea over her cereal in the early hours of the morning, revealing that she doesn’t like milk on her cereal. She also mentioned that she has been experiencing pregnancy insomnia, attributing her lack of sleep to hunger pangs.

Megan, who is 25 weeks pregnant with her fiancé, Birmingham City footballer Ollie Burke, expressed her desire for a natural birth without an epidural for pain relief. Despite some skepticism from experienced mothers, Megan remains determined to stick to her plan of using gas and air during labor.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Megan has been sharing updates and photos of her growing bump on social media. She recently enjoyed a babymoon in Dubai with her fiancé, documenting their trip for her followers. The couple, who have been together for just over a year, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

As Megan prepares for motherhood, she is exploring her options and doing her research to ensure a smooth delivery. While she acknowledges that her birth plan may not go exactly as she hopes, she remains open-minded and committed to experiencing a natural birth.

Fans of the former TOWIE star have been eagerly following her pregnancy journey, offering support and encouragement as she navigates the ups and downs of expecting a baby. With her positive attitude and determination, Megan is ready to embrace motherhood and all the challenges and joys that come with it.