Actress Megan Fox recently made headlines as she enjoyed a getaway to Mexico with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The 38-year-old star flaunted her curves in a pink bikini, looking stunning as she soaked up the sun with her on-off beau. The photos of the couple on the beach and at the resort garnered attention, especially as they announced the end of their engagement shortly after.

Despite the picturesque setting and Megan’s killer figure, some critics took to social media to voice their opinions on her appearance. Comments ranged from accusing her of trying to regain her youth to criticizing her for not dressing appropriately for her age. Some even went as far as to say that she had ruined her looks with cosmetic procedures.

However, amidst the negative comments, there were fans who came to Megan’s defense, praising her beauty and confidence. They encouraged her to ignore the online trolls and continue to shine. Despite the backlash, Megan has continued to make bold fashion choices, including experimenting with different hair colors throughout the year.

One thing is for sure, Megan Fox is not one to shy away from controversy. Whether she’s basking in the sun in Mexico or clearing her Instagram feed, the actress knows how to keep her fans on their toes. As she moves forward in her career and personal life, one thing is certain – Megan Fox will always make headlines, for better or for worse.