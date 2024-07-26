Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll have recently released a new music video for their collaborative track, “Lonely Road,” which features their significant others, Megan Fox and Bunnie Xo. In the video, the two artists are depicted struggling financially while trying to support their families. MGK and Jelly Roll attend a funeral at the beginning of the video and are later shown working together at a car garage.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, delivers emotional lyrics in the song, expressing his feelings of loneliness and regret. Megan Fox stars in the music video as MGK’s pregnant partner, while Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll’s partner, is shown reading an infertility diagnosis letter. The video portrays the challenges faced by the couples in their personal lives.

Throughout the video, there are scenes of the couples praying together and MGK suggesting a risky solution to their financial problems. The video takes a dramatic turn as MGK robs a bank and ends up in prison, while Fox is seen cradling a baby girl named Violet Leika. The emotional video ends with the introduction of baby Violet Leika, whose real mother, Anna Cejka, shared a clip on her Instagram Stories.

“Lonely Road” is the result of two years of hard work and collaboration between MGK and Jelly Roll. The artists, who have dubbed themselves “KellyRoll,” have successfully merged their hip-hop roots with other genres. MGK has been exploring pop-punk and country music, while Jelly Roll has ventured into country music.

Despite their ups and downs, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are said to be in a better place in their relationship. They have been working on improving communication and reestablishing their commitment to each other. The couple is currently focused on therapy and self-improvement, putting their wedding plans on hold for the time being.

In the music video, Megan Fox appears pregnant with MGK’s baby, but the couple had previously revealed that they suffered a miscarriage. The loss brought them closer together and led them on a journey of self-discovery and growth. Fox, who was previously married to Brian Austin Green, has three children, while MGK has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

Overall, the release of “Lonely Road” marks a significant milestone for both MGK and Jelly Roll, showcasing their musical talents and the personal challenges they have faced. The emotional depth of the song and video resonates with fans and provides a glimpse into the lives of these artists beyond their public personas.