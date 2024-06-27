Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted enjoying a stylish date night out last weekend. The couple attended the Nemacolin Summer Solstice Celebration: Dinner & Performance at the Nemacolin resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania on June 22. They even posed for photos with another celebrity couple, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

During the event, Kelly looked dapper in a patterned black blazer, while Fox stunned in a long pinstriped blazer paired with stockings and a garter belt. The couple’s appearance together comes after a tumultuous relationship filled with cheating rumors, therapy sessions, and other challenges.

Despite their ups and downs, sources have revealed that Fox and Kelly have been discussing their future plans, including engagement and wedding planning. They have been working on their relationship, attending therapy sessions, being transparent about their feelings, and maintaining consistent communication.

The couple has also been spotted getting cozy at events like Stagecoach, showing that they are taking their relationship one day at a time. They have been making efforts to stay committed to each other and are respecting each other’s space when needed.

In addition to their own relationship, Fox and Kelly are also considering their children. Fox shares three kids with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is a dad to a daughter from a previous relationship. They are making sure to keep their kids in mind and protect them from any relationship drama or outside noise.

Overall, Fox and Kelly are doing their best to make things work and are focused on their mutual goal of being together forever. They are keeping their relationship issues as private as possible and are prioritizing the well-being of their children. It seems like the couple is committed to making their relationship last despite the challenges they have faced.