Meg Ryan recently made a rare move by flaunting her toned tummy in a short top while in Santa Barbara. The 62-year-old actress looked chic in wide-legged black slacks, a beige wide-brimmed hat, and Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. It’s been reported that she keeps herself in top shape by practicing daily yoga sessions, which not only help her stay trim but also maintain her flexibility.

In a recent interview, Meg Ryan expressed how liberating it has been for her to turn 60 a few years ago. She mentioned that she values her age and the wisdom that comes with it. Ryan emphasized the importance of speaking her mind and being honest, rather than trying to please others. She shared that taking a break from the spotlight and focusing on experiences outside of the film industry helped her gain clarity and perspective on her career and personal life.

Despite her hiatus from the big screen, Meg Ryan made a comeback last year in the film “What Happens Later” after an eight-year break. She explained that she needed time to explore life beyond Hollywood, raising her daughter in New York, and traveling to different parts of the world. Stepping away from fame allowed her to rediscover herself and become a more well-rounded individual.

In addition to her recent appearance in Santa Barbara, Ryan attended the Met Gala in New York City for the first time in 23 years. She looked stylish on the red carpet, donning a stunning sheer black dress with floral embellishments. Paired with black Aviator sunglasses, Ryan posed alongside designer Michael Kors, who created her elegant ensemble for the event. Her previous attendance at the Met Gala in 2001, with fellow actor Liev Schreiber, showcased her timeless fashion sense and grace.

It’s worth noting that Meg Ryan’s personal life has also undergone significant changes over the years. Following her divorce from Dennis Quaid in 2001, Ryan has focused on self-discovery and personal growth. Her journey away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood has allowed her to embrace a more fulfilling and enriching life beyond the spotlight.

Meg Ryan’s recent public appearances and candid interviews highlight her journey of self-acceptance, personal growth, and timeless elegance. As she continues to navigate the ever-changing landscape of fame and fortune, Ryan’s story serves as an inspiration for many who seek authenticity and fulfillment in their own lives.