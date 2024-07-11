Liverpool and Uruguay star Darwin Nunez made headlines after getting involved in a brawl between Colombia and Uruguay supporters during a Copa America semi-final match. Nunez was seen climbing up from the players’ bench to defend his family, particularly his partner and son, against Colombian fans who were targeting them. According to American football journalist Favian Renkel, Nunez was apparently provoked by something his partner, Lorena Manas, said before he intervened.

Lorena Manas is no stranger to the football world, as she has established herself as a prominent WAG (Wives and Girlfriends) in the industry. With a strong social media following and an Instagram page filled with bikini pictures, Lorena hails from Almeria, Spain. She has been in a relationship with Nunez since his playing days at Spanish club Almeria, where they welcomed their first son in 2022. Lorena, who is believed to be older than Nunez, gave birth to their son, Darwin, following his move to Benfica and now Liverpool, further increasing the couple’s fame.

Prior to her relationship with Nunez, Lorena was married to former Barcelona star Aleix Vidal. The couple reportedly tied the knot during Vidal’s time at Barcelona from 2015 to 2018 and had a daughter named Chloe together. However, they got divorced in the spring of 2018, and Vidal went on to play for Sevilla and Espanyol. Despite the split, Lorena has maintained a friendly relationship with Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, during her time as a Barcelona WAG.

Lorena appears to be happy spending her days with Nunez as a power couple in Merseyside. However, there are rumors that Nunez might be considering a move back to Barcelona, which could see Lorena returning to the stands at Camp Nou. As Nunez’s career continues to flourish, Lorena’s presence by his side adds another dimension to their journey in the football world. Their relationship has been tested by challenges, but they have stood strong together, supporting each other through thick and thin.

The incident at the Copa America match not only showcased Nunez’s protective nature towards his family but also highlighted Lorena’s importance in his life. As they navigate the highs and lows of professional football, Lorena remains a constant source of support and love for Nunez and their son. Their story is a testament to the resilience and strength of their bond, proving that love knows no boundaries, whether on or off the pitch.