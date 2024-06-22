Eamonn Holmes has found solace in the company of relationship counsellor Katie Alexander following his split from Ruth Langsford. Katie, who takes a holistic approach to counselling, charges £45 for a 50-minute session. Her clients have praised her for creating a comfortable and non-judgmental space during therapy sessions.

Aside from her counselling work, Katie’s personal Instagram bio showcases her fun side with the statement: ‘Kitchen dancer with a soul too glam to give a damn.’ She also has a passion for photography, which she shares on a separate Instagram account.

The relationship between Eamonn and Katie blossomed after they initially connected on Twitter through a mental health charity. They have grown close over the past couple of years, with Katie visiting Eamonn at his new apartment in London.

Rumors suggest that Katie has developed strong feelings for Eamonn, and sources claim that she is ‘in love’ with him. Despite this, she has emphasized that she does not want to be seen as a marriage wrecker. Eamonn and Katie have enjoyed various outings together, from safari park trips to Beyoncé concerts. Eamonn has also shown his support for a charity connected to Katie’s work.

Although Katie’s presence in Eamonn’s life is not cited as a reason for his marriage breakdown, Ruth was reportedly unaware of their friendship until recently. Ruth has taken some time off work to process the situation, but she plans to return to Loose Women in July with renewed energy.

Despite the challenges that Eamonn and Ruth are facing, it seems that they are both committed to moving forward separately. While Ruth may have been hurt by the news of Eamonn’s friendship with Katie, she is focusing on her own well-being and is preparing to return to work with a positive outlook.

In times of turmoil and uncertainty, having a supportive companion like Katie by his side seems to be helping Eamonn navigate this challenging period in his life. As he and Ruth continue on their separate paths, it is clear that both are determined to find happiness and fulfillment in their own ways.