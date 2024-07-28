GloRilla, the Memphis rapper who gained fame in 2022 with her viral hit F.N.F. (Let’s Go), was born Gloria Woods on July 28, 1999. She started her rap career at the age of 16 and released her first mixtape, Most Likely Up Next, in 2019. Her rise to stardom came with the success of F.N.F. (Let’s Go) on TikTok, leading to the #FNFChallenge.

In 2022, GloRilla received two BET Hip Hop Awards nominations and performed at the event. She also collaborated with Cardi B on the hit song Tomorrow 2. The rapper returned to her high school in Memphis, where she performed for the students’ homecoming event and donated $25k to establish a music program at the school.

GloRilla’s popularity continued to soar, with over 5 million Instagram followers and 13 million monthly Spotify listeners. However, in April 2024, she faced legal trouble when she was arrested for alleged DUI in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Despite the setback, GloRilla remains a rising star in the music industry.

Yo Gotti’s CMG Imprint signed GloRilla on July 5, 2022, making her the first female rapper on the record label. Gotti praised her unique sound and rapid rise to success, highlighting her potential as an artist. Standing at 1.68m tall (5′ 6″), GloRilla surpasses the average height for women in the US.

Some of GloRilla’s most popular songs include Yeah Glo! (2024), TGIF (2024), and collaborations with artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. Her discography showcases her versatility and growing influence in the music industry. GloRilla’s journey from a talented teenager in Memphis to a chart-topping rapper highlights her dedication and passion for music.