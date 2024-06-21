Wedding bells are ringing for the Kansas City Chiefs family as wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and his longtime love, Chariah Gordon, are officially engaged. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a video of Hardman Jr.’s romantic proposal. The proposal featured a surprise party with loved ones and a giant marquee sign that read, “Will You Marry Me?” Gordon said yes to the proposal, and the couple celebrated with a black and white-themed party that included personalized touches like custom monogram graphics for drinks.

Gordon showed off her stunning engagement ring, which features a large pear-shaped diamond in the center surrounded by smaller diamonds. The ring was designed by Al the Jeweler, known for creating custom jewelry for NFL stars. Gordon, the founder of The GLO Collection, shared on her Instagram Story that she thought it was just a regular date night when Hardman Jr. popped the question.

The couple, who have been together since 2021, already have two children together. Gordon famously went into labor during Super Bowl LVII in 2023, giving birth to their son Mecole Hardman III while the Chiefs won the Vince Lombardi Trophy. They recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl, whose name and birthdate have not been publicly revealed.

Gordon made headlines when Taylor Swift joined her Instagram Live during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony to support Travis Kelce. Swift, who couldn’t attend the event in person due to her tour commitments in Europe, congratulated the couple and expressed her excitement for Hardman Jr.’s contract extension with the team.

Hardman Jr. shared that Swift had congratulated him after his game-winning catch at Super Bowl LVIII and recalled a magic trick he had shown her at a party hosted by Kelce earlier in the season. Swift has been a regular presence at Chiefs games since news of her relationship with Kelce became public.

Kelce recently signed a lucrative contract extension with the Chiefs, solidifying his status as the highest-paid tight end in the league. Sources close to Swift and Kelce’s relationship revealed that the couple prioritizes spending time together despite their long-distance situation, with plans for a long-term future together. Speculation about a potential engagement between Swift and Kelce has been circulating, with insiders suggesting that an announcement could be on the horizon.