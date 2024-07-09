Meagan Good is gearing up for the release of her latest film, Divorce in Black, and she is excited about her “second act” in life. In an exclusive interview with ET, Good shared how working on the thriller was therapeutic as she navigated her divorce from producer and author, DeVon Franklin, after nine years of marriage. Good emphasized that divorce is tough, even if the marriage was not bad, and she wanted to focus on moving forward and rediscovering herself.

Good, who is now dating Jonathan Majors, expressed her desire to start a family and possibly remarry in the future. She believes that age should not limit one’s dreams and that everyone’s journey is unique. Good is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and is embracing her second act in life both personally and professionally.

In Divorce in Black, Good stars alongside Cory Hardrict, who also went through a divorce with Tia Mowry. Hardrict found the role therapeutic and channeled his real emotions into his character, Dallas. He hopes that the film sparks discussions about mental health, especially within the Black community, and encourages seeking help and support when needed.

The movie, directed, produced, and written by Tyler Perry, is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 11. Both Good and Hardrict are proud of their work in the film and hope that viewers will take away important lessons about relationships, healing, and the importance of mental health.

As Good and Hardrict embark on new chapters in their lives, they are grateful for the opportunities to grow and explore new possibilities. They believe that every experience, no matter how challenging, contributes to their growth and resilience. Divorce in Black promises to be a thought-provoking film that sheds light on the complexities of relationships and the importance of self-discovery and healing.