Actress Meagan Good recently revealed in an exclusive interview that her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors, is the secret behind her ripped abs. Good, known for her roles in various films and TV shows, shared that Majors has been instrumental in helping her achieve her fitness goals.

Good explained that Majors, also an actor, has been a great source of motivation and support in her fitness journey. She credited him with pushing her to work harder and stay dedicated to her workout routine. Good emphasized the importance of having a supportive partner by your side when working towards a goal, and she expressed gratitude for Majors’ encouragement and positivity.

In addition to discussing her fitness regimen, Good also touched on her upcoming projects and future plans in the entertainment industry. She expressed excitement about the opportunities ahead and hinted at potential collaborations with Majors in the future.

Good’s candid interview shed light on the importance of having a strong support system, especially when pursuing personal goals. She emphasized the role that loved ones can play in motivating and inspiring us to be our best selves.

As fans eagerly await to see Good’s upcoming projects on the big screen, her dedication to fitness and well-being serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing health and self-care. Good’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact that a supportive partner can have on our lives.