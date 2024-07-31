McKayla Maroney recently responded to the drama surrounding Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner. Maroney showed her support for Biles after Skinner made some negative comments about the Olympians. Biles, along with her teammates, emerged victorious at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning gold. In response to Skinner’s remarks, Biles took to Instagram to defend herself and her teammates, calling them “lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions.” Maroney then commented on the post, showing her solidarity with Biles and praising the team’s performance.

Skinner, who had previously apologized for her comments, reposted a photo of Team USA members on her Instagram Story with heart emojis. She acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the athletes and congratulated them on their success. Biles, a highly decorated gymnast, achieved another milestone by becoming the most-decorated gymnast in history after winning gold at the Paris Olympics. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, expressed his pride in her accomplishments on Instagram, celebrating her success on the mat.

Maroney’s response to the situation highlighted the camaraderie and support among athletes, even in the face of controversy. Biles’ record-breaking achievements and Skinner’s positive acknowledgment of her teammates emphasized the resilience and sportsmanship that define the world of gymnastics. Despite the drama surrounding the comments made by Skinner, the focus remained on celebrating the hard work and dedication of the athletes who continue to inspire others with their performances.