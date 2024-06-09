Mc Binn Reveals 70% Increase in Fees After BBB 24 and Already Achieved Prize Value: ‘I’m Going to Buy a House’

Despite not making it to the final of BBB 24, Mc Binn has already managed to earn the champion’s prize (this year, R$ 2.4 million). The singer, who changed his stage name as soon as he left the program, has fulfilled some of his consumer dreams and is preparing to acquire a new house. “I have a house that I’m going to buy, it’s almost certain, in the North Zone of São Paulo, in the region where I already live. My aunt and my mother are helping me choose, looking at the place,” he says.

The recipe for success was a lot of hard work. In an interview with gshow, the São Paulo funk singer revealed that his show schedule has increased, as well as the fees for performances, which have grown by 70% compared to what he was receiving before BBB 24. Mc Binn has already achieved the value of the BBB 24 prize — Photo: personal archive “Even though I didn’t win the reality show, I ended up making more than the prize money, but it doesn’t come all at once, right? I managed to organize myself and improve the living conditions for my family as well,” he celebrates.

The singer says that his first purchase after BBB was a luxury car – a Land Rover Evoque. The vehicle can cost upwards of R$ 180,000. “There are other things I want to achieve as well, but I’m making my father and brother get a driver’s license first to give them a car,” says Binn, who, despite planning a mansion, does not intend to live with his family.

The Dreamed Trip to the United States

Jefferson Cristian dos Santos Lima, who was known as Mc Bin Laden, had a special motivation to change his stage name: to fulfill the dream of going to the United States with his father. The funk singer told in an interview with Mais Você that he has been denied at least three times by the US consulate. The reason is the reference to the Saudi terrorist, mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York. “I’m saving money to be able to enter the US. Now, we’re working on getting the visa, and if I can get it, I want to go with my dad to watch a basketball game. Enjoy, take a spin, because this is a dream that I long for. I can’t wait for this to happen. I think it will work out, I’m already trying,” he says.

In addition to a trip with his father, luxury cars, and a new home, there are more desires on Mc Binn’s list, who celebrates the moment he is living. “My main focus is to be able to pay for college for my brother, Ryan, and fulfill some dreams of my parents. I think first of my family, for what my adoptive mother and my aunt have already done for me,” he says. “My dream now is just to make some songs a hit, work hard, and in the future, we will live, we will achieve more things. My biggest extravagance is food on the table and a happy family, I always say that. That’s what matters,” he adds.

New Album with a New Name

The singer says he still hasn’t been able to rest properly since returning to his reality post-reality show, and the goal is to release the first album with the new stage name soon. “I’ve sped up the songs on the album, which are almost all finished. I didn’t expect to be working this much, I didn’t expect my career to be like this. And sometimes I end up being a little off, from so much that I’m doing,” he says.

Regarding the dream of launching more projects with international partners, after the success of the hit “Controllah” with the group Gorillaz in 2022, Mc Binn says he will produce an album only with features with foreign artists, including Charli XCX. “The foreign folks work in a different way, they have more time. Not here, here we are really stepping on the gas and the rocket doesn’t have a reverse, right? So, let’s go,” he jokes.