Mimii Ngulube, a 24-year-old mental health nurse from Portsmouth, decided to try her luck on Love Island because she wasn’t having much success in the dating scene. She hopes to find a man in the villa and bring style and humor to the group. She also prides herself on being able to spot liars.

Sean Stone, a 24-year-old sweet salesman from Hertford, is looking for his soulmate and believes that now is the perfect time to find love. Described as loving, caring, and thoughtful by his friends and family, Sean is ready to bring his kind and helpful nature to the villa.

Harriett Blackmore, a 24-year-old dancer and personal shopper from Brighton, is confident that she will bring entertainment and drama to the villa. With a claim to fame of being an ‘IT girl’ in Brighton, Harriett is no stranger to the spotlight.

Ayo Odukoya, a 25-year-old model from Canning Town, believes he will bring excitement, joy, and comfort to the villa. He prides himself on his respectful demeanor and positive energy, making him someone that everyone can feel at ease around.

Nicole Samuel, a 24-year-old accounts manager from Aberdare, Wales, has been enjoying the single life but is now ready to find love. Not many people know that she was a world champion dancer in 2011, showcasing her hidden talent.

Ronnie Vint, a 27-year-old semi-professional footballer from South East London, is looking for someone family-oriented, caring, and career-minded. With his best friend being Bradley Dack, Ronnie is no stranger to the celebrity world.

Jess White, a 25-year-old retail manager from Stockport, knows she can be a handful but is confident in what she wants. She has specific requirements for her ideal partner, including height and a good set of teeth.

Ciaran Davies, a 21-year-old surveyor from Pencoed, South Wales, values humor and loyalty in a partner. With a claim to fame of pretending to be Liam Reardon to get into a club, Ciaran is no stranger to taking risks.

Uma Jammeh, a 23-year-old VIP host and model from Islington, north London, has been unlucky in love and is ready to find her match. She believes that her past relationships have been underwhelming due to the other person’s shortcomings.

Joey Essex, a 33-year-old reality star from Chigwell, Essex, is no stranger to the limelight. With a list of famous exes, Joey is looking to find love on the show and move on from his past relationships.

Omar Nyame, a 25-year-old PE teacher from Croydon, London, hopes to dispel the assumption that he is a player. He is ready to show his true self and find someone special in the villa.

Grace Jackson, a 25-year-old model and social media marketing coordinator from Manchester, struggles to find guys who can keep up with her lifestyle. She hopes to find someone who is fun-loving and doesn’t take life too seriously.

Wil Anderson, a 23-year-old quantity surveyor from Whitley Bay, decided to go on Love Island after being single for a year. He is ready to put himself back out there and experience love once again.

Tiffany Leighton, a 25-year-old HR co-ordinator from Hertfordshire, describes herself as fit, bubbly, and unapologetically herself. She plans to bring spice, spontaneity, and her best flirting game to the villa.

Matilda Draper, a 24-year-old recruitment consultant from Beckenham, hopes to bring positivity and humor to the villa. She is prepared to lighten the mood and keep things lighthearted.

Konnor Ewudzi, a 28-year-old barber from Cornwall, is ready to find love after learning from past relationships. He believes that now is the right time for him to settle down and is confident in his ability to spot red flags.