Maya Jama, the popular TV star, is gearing up to celebrate her upcoming 30th birthday in style. Although her birthday is not until mid-August, she is wasting no time in getting the party started. In addition to her birthday festivities, Maya is also busy preparing for the Love Island final on ITV2, where she will be hosting the show and taking center stage.

Recently, Maya was spotted looking stunning in a black mini dress, showcasing her flawless physique. She shared with her fans that she has partnered with Gordon’s Premium Pink gin to host a birthday celebration called the Maya Salon on August 1st in a secret location in Manchester. Two lucky winners will have the opportunity to attend the event and receive a makeover, choosing between two looks – the Maya Red Carpet glam or the Mayas clink with pink, fun times with friends.

Despite her recent high-profile breakup with rapper Stormzy, Maya seems to be in good spirits and is focused on the exciting events ahead. The former couple, who announced their split last week, shared a message with fans explaining their decision and expressing their desire to remain friends. Maya and Stormzy had previously reunited in August 2023 after being spotted together in Greece and London, but ultimately decided to part ways due to Maya’s reluctance to settle down, according to sources close to the couple.

Since the breakup, Maya has been seen enjoying some fun nights out on the town, showing that she is embracing this new chapter in her life with positivity and grace. As she prepares to celebrate her milestone birthday and host the Love Island final, Maya continues to captivate audiences with her talent and style. Stay tuned for more updates on Maya Jama’s upcoming birthday bash and her exciting projects in the entertainment industry.