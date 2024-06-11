maxwell-brings-bare-maximum-to-galway

Andrew Maxwell’s Bare Maximum Comedy Preview in Galway

Róisín Dubh Comedy is set to host an exclusive preview of Andrew Maxwell’s latest comedy show, Bare Maximum, ahead of his appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The event will take place on Friday, June 28 in Galway, Ireland.

Andrew Maxwell, a double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, is known for his unique ability to blend humor with insightful commentary. With a career spanning over 20 years, Maxwell has established himself as a prominent figure in Irish comedy and British television.

From winning Channel 4’s ‘King of Comedy’ to captivating audiences on shows like ‘Mock The Week’ and ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’, Maxwell has showcased his quick wit and intellectual prowess. His television credits also include appearances on popular shows such as ‘Have I Got News For You’, ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’, and ‘Live at the Apollo’.

In addition to his television work, Maxwell has a successful podcast with comedian Glenn Wool called Eejits of the World and has performed to sold-out crowds at prestigious comedy festivals around the world. He is also a founder member of ALTITUDE, a comedy festival held in the Austrian Alps.

Tickets for Maxwell’s Bare Maximum preview in Galway are priced at €25 and can be purchased from www.roisindubh.net.

