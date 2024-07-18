Mauricio Umansky, a 54-year-old real estate agent, was recently seen in Mykonos getting cozy with a mystery woman. This comes after his split from his former spouse, Kyle Richards, with whom he was married for 27 years and shares three daughters. Despite their breakup in 2023, the ex-couple remains amicable and celebrated Mauricio’s birthday together in June.

In the photos captured by Page Six, Mauricio was warmly greeted by a blonde woman at the airport, where they shared a hug and a kiss. Mauricio, dressed casually in a white t-shirt and military green joggers, seemed delighted to see the unidentified woman who was wearing a see-through white dress. Although Mauricio has not commented on the encounter or his trip to Greece, this is not the first time he has been seen with another woman.

In the past, Mauricio has been linked to different women, including rumors of a romance with his dance partner on Dancing With The Stars. However, he has denied these speculations in the past. While it is unclear what the nature of his relationship with the mystery woman in Mykonos is, Mauricio has chosen to keep his personal life private.

Despite the ups and downs, Mauricio and Kyle have maintained a friendly relationship after their separation, showing that they still have love and respect for each other. As Mauricio enjoys his time in Greece, fans are left wondering about the identity of the woman who caught his attention. Only time will tell if this encounter leads to something more or if it was simply a friendly exchange between two acquaintances in a beautiful location like Mykonos.