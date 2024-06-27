General Hospital star Maurice Benard, known for his role as Sonny Corinthos, recently celebrated 30 years on the show. In a new video posted on Instagram, Benard showed his excitement as he arrived at the studio. The video captures Benard jamming in his car and clearly enjoying his time at work.

Since joining GH in August 1993, Benard has portrayed Sonny Corinthos for over three decades. Fans have expressed concerns about the possibility of Benard leaving the show, especially with the challenges Sonny is currently facing on-screen. However, Benard shows no signs of slowing down and seems dedicated to his role.

In his Instagram post, Benard expressed his love for the character of Sonny, the people he works with, and the loyalty of the audience. He emphasized that after 30 years, he still finds joy in his work. Despite rumors of retirement, Benard’s commitment to the role suggests that he will continue to portray Sonny for the foreseeable future.

The return of Morgan Corinthos, played by Bryan Craig, for a one-episode stint in August has sparked speculation among viewers. Some fear that Morgan’s presence may lead to Sonny’s departure from the show. While Sonny may face challenges in upcoming storylines, Benard’s dedication to the character indicates that he is not planning to retire anytime soon.

As fans eagerly await the unfolding of Sonny’s story on General Hospital, Benard’s enthusiasm for his role offers reassurance that he will remain a central figure on the show. With exciting feuds and unexpected outcomes on the horizon, viewers can expect more drama and twists involving Sonny Corinthos.

For the latest updates, predictions, and news about Sonny and the rest of the General Hospital cast, stay tuned to CDL. As Maurice Benard continues to captivate audiences with his portrayal of Sonny, fans can look forward to more compelling storylines and memorable moments on the long-running soap opera.