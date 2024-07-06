Matty Healy and his fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel were spotted enjoying a cigarette break at The O2 Silver Clef Awards. The event, which took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Clara Amfo and Jessie Ware in attendance. Matty, the frontman of The 1975, looked dapper in denim and a navy jacket, while Gabbriette stunned in a black maxi dress that accentuated her model physique.

The highlight of the night was when The 1975 won the award for Best Group. Matty, along with his bandmates George Daniel, Ross MacDonald, and Adam Hann, posed for photos after receiving the prestigious accolade. The event also honored other artists like Chaka Khan, Mark Knopfler, AC/DC, Jessie Ware, and Loyle Carner for their contributions to the music industry.

Chaka Khan, who received the Global Impact Award, spoke about the healing power of music and how it has been a source of strength and solace for her throughout her career. She emphasized the importance of music therapy, which is the focus of Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity.

In addition to recognizing established artists, the O2 Silver Clef Awards also celebrated emerging talents like Jessie Ware, Loyle Carner, and Cat Burns. The event raised over £760,000 for Nordoff and Robbins, highlighting the significance of music therapy in today’s challenging social climate.

The night was made even more special by the engagement of Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel. After months of dating, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level. Matty’s mother, Denise Welch, confirmed the engagement and expressed her joy at gaining Gabbriette as a daughter-in-law.

Overall, the O2 Silver Clef Awards was a night to remember, filled with music, celebration, and love. It showcased the transformative power of music and the positive impact it can have on individuals and communities. The event not only honored talented artists but also raised awareness and funds for a worthy cause, making a difference in the lives of those in need of music therapy services.