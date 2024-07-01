Matthew Perry, well-known for his role as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” tragically passed away last year at the age of 54. The cause of his death was determined to be the “acute effects of ketamine,” according to a toxicology and autopsy report. Perry was undergoing ketamine therapy at the time, but the ketamine found in his system did not match up with his last known treatment, leading to suspicions of how he obtained the drug.

The autopsy report also revealed that Perry’s death was ruled an accident, with contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, used in treating opioid use disorder. Perry had a history of health issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and a past struggle with drug use, although he had reportedly been clean for 19 months prior to his passing.

In his battle against drug and alcohol addiction, Perry had undergone numerous surgeries, attended rehab multiple times, participated in thousands of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and undergone detox on numerous occasions. Despite his efforts to overcome addiction, his tragic death raised concerns about how he obtained the ketamine that ultimately led to his passing.

Former CIA and FBI special agent Tracy Walder suggested that those involved in Perry’s death could potentially be charged with mail fraud for illegally transporting drugs across state lines. It is believed that Perry or someone in his inner circle may have engaged in “doctor shopping” to obtain ketamine from multiple physicians in different states, potentially involving the sending of prescriptions across state lines.

Dr. Michelle Reyes, the Medical Director of the Med Spot in Woodland Hills, California, explained the limitations of prescribing medication across state lines, emphasizing that it is not supported by state licenses. The investigation into Perry’s death has been ongoing, with the LAPD turning the case over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles for further review.

As the investigation nears its conclusion, questions remain about whether charges will be filed in connection with Perry’s death. Federal agencies are involved in the process, which can be lengthy and complex, involving convening a grand jury to review evidence and potentially indict individuals for criminal charges related to the transportation and distribution of drugs. Ultimately, the investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding Perry’s death and determine if any criminal activity contributed to the tragedy.