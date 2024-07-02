Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit TV show Friends, passed away last year, leaving behind an estate valued at more than $1.5 million. His personal wealth was part of the “Alvy Singer Living Trust” that he had previously established, which is reported to be worth over $120 million.

The actor’s beneficiaries, according to court filings, included his mother Suzanne Morrison, half-sister Caitlin Morrison, father John Perry, and an old girlfriend, Rachel Dunn. While little is known about Dunn, court documents revealed that Perry’s personal property was valued at $1,596,914.47, in addition to what was already in the living trust.

At the time of his death, Perry did not own any real property in California, but his $6 million Pacific Palisades home, where he was found unresponsive in a hot tub, remains under the trustee’s name. The property is not yet on the market, and it was reported that renovation work was being done at the time of the actor’s death.

In addition to his Pacific Palisades home, Perry had purchased another property in the Hollywood Hills, which is now listed for $5,195,000. He was also renting a home in Beverly Hills for $49,000 a month while his main property was being renovated.

Perry’s will, created in 2009, explicitly stated that he did not want any potential children to inherit his fortune. The actor, who was believed to be single and unmarried with no children, omitted any provision for future heirs, stepchildren, or foster children in his will and trust.

The cause of Perry’s death was determined to be the accidental “acute effects of ketamine,” with other contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine. An investigation into his death is ongoing, led by the Los Angeles Police Department, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Service.

Reports suggest that multiple individuals may face charges related to Perry’s death, with Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller being questioned multiple times in connection with the case. Perry and Mueller reportedly formed a friendship years ago after meeting in rehab, but the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear.

Perry had been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, detailing his health issues in his 2022 memoir. His unexpected passing shocked fans and colleagues, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and the events leading up to it.