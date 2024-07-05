Matthew Perry’s finances have recently come to light following his passing almost a year ago. Reports indicate that at the time of his death, the 54-year-old actor had over $1.5 million in his personal account. Most of his assets were placed in a trust, as outlined in his will from 2009, with his parents, Suzanne Morrison and John Perry, and half-siblings named as beneficiaries.

The specific details of the assets in the trust have not been disclosed. This information emerges amidst ongoing investigations into Perry’s death, who was discovered deceased in the hot tub of his California home in October 2023. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office attributed his passing to the “acute effects of ketamine,” as he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy at the time. The toxicology report also mentioned other factors contributing to his death, such as drowning, coronary artery disease, and the impact of buprenorphine medication.

Reports in May suggested that authorities were looking into the source of the ketamine involved in Perry’s death. Perry had been candid about his struggles with addiction throughout his life, culminating in his 2022 memoir where he detailed his journey to recovery. He shared the consequences of his OxyContin abuse, leading to a life-threatening hospitalization in 2019 and the realization of the harm he had caused himself and his loved ones.

Following his treatment and therapy, Perry aimed to support others battling addiction. If you or someone you know is facing substance abuse issues, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) offers a National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for assistance.