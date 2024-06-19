Months after the tragic death of Matthew Perry, authorities are still piecing together the details surrounding his passing. Recently, a celebrity friend who had been questioned by the police in connection to Perry’s death, cooperated with authorities by handing over their laptop and cell phone. This development came after the LAPD, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, launched a criminal investigation following Perry’s death from the “acute effects of ketamine.”

The celebrity friend, who had become close to Perry during their time in rehab, was brought in for multiple interviews with law enforcement. When law enforcement officers arrived at the friend’s sober living residence in L.A. with a search warrant, the friend was not present. However, upon their return, they fully cooperated with the authorities and surrendered their phone and laptop for further investigation.

It is important to note that the friend was not arrested or handcuffed during this process. The investigation into Perry’s death has revealed that he was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi, and the autopsy report indicated that he died from the “acute effects of ketamine,” with drowning listed as a contributing factor due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness.

Despite the close relationship between Perry and his friend, the mystery surrounding the source of the ketamine remains. While the levels of ketamine were not present in Perry’s blood when he was found unconscious, indicating that the drug metabolizes quickly, investigators suspect that he obtained the drug from someone else. This raises questions about the possible involvement of the friend in Perry’s death.

The friend has been described as being “an emotional wreck” since Perry’s passing, regardless of their potential involvement in the case. The situation has taken a toll on them, and the uncertainty surrounding the investigation could have serious consequences on their well-being.

In his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” published shortly before his death, Perry opened up about his use of ketamine for pain relief and to manage depression. He expressed a lighthearted view of the drug, joking that it had his name written all over it. This insight into Perry’s personal struggles adds a layer of complexity to the investigation into his untimely death.

As authorities continue to gather information and evidence in the case, the public remains eager to uncover the truth behind Matthew Perry’s passing. The involvement of his celebrity friend adds a new dimension to the investigation, shedding light on the complexities of addiction, friendship, and loss in the world of Hollywood.