The investigation into Matthew Perry’s death is close to being wrapped up, with authorities considering charging multiple individuals in connection to the beloved Friends star’s passing on Oct. 28, 2023. The cause of death was determined to be the “acute effects of ketamine,” a drug that Perry had reportedly obtained prior to his death.

Authorities are focusing on how Perry got ahold of the ketamine, with the LAPD, DEA, USPS, and the U.S. attorney’s office all involved in the investigation. The fact that the USPS is part of the probe suggests that the drug may have been sent through the mail. The LAPD has confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and the U.S. attorney’s office will ultimately decide whether to pursue federal charges in the case.

While Perry had been undergoing ketamine therapy for his mental health struggles, the levels of ketamine in his system at the time of his death were too high to have come from his prescribed treatment. Perry was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub, and the autopsy revealed that drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid addiction, all played a role in his passing.

Reports suggest that multiple individuals may be implicated in Perry’s death, although no names have been officially released. Brooke Mueller, the ex-wife of actor Charlie Sheen, has been questioned by authorities multiple times and is said to have been cooperative with the investigation.

The next steps in the case involve the U.S. attorney’s office deciding whether to bring federal charges. If federal prosecutors opt not to pursue charges, the case could be turned over to state authorities for further action.

Overall, the investigation into Matthew Perry’s death continues to unfold, with the focus on holding accountable those who may have played a role in the tragic loss of the beloved actor.