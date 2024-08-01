Matt Damon recently attended the premiere of ‘The Instigators’ in New York City with his family. The actor looked dapper as he walked the red carpet and posed for photos with his wife and children. Damon seemed excited about the film and shared that he was looking forward to seeing it with his loved ones.

The premiere was a star-studded event, with other celebrities in attendance including Chrissy Teigen, Channing Tatum, Simone Biles, and more. Damon mingled with his fellow actors and enjoyed the night out with his family.

When asked about his thoughts on the film, Damon praised the cast and crew for their hard work and dedication. He also mentioned that he was impressed by the storyline and the performances of the actors. Damon’s support for the film was evident, and he expressed his excitement for audiences to see it.

Overall, Matt Damon’s reaction to ‘The Instigators’ NYC premiere was positive and enthusiastic. The actor’s presence added to the glamour of the event, and his support for the film was clear. Fans can look forward to seeing Damon on the big screen in this exciting new project.