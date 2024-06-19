Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the iconic duo from Good Will Hunting, are set to reunite on the big screen once again. This time, they will be starring in a new crime thriller called RIP and will also be co-producing the movie through their Artists Equity production company. Fans of the pair, who have been best friends for over 30 years, are thrilled to see them team up once more.

In the past, Matt and Ben have collaborated on various projects, with their most notable works being Good Will Hunting and The Last Duel. Their strong friendship and working relationship have endeared them to audiences, making their banter a fan-favorite. After winning an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting, the two actors pursued their individual careers, with Ben also venturing into directing.

During the promotion of their previous movie, Air, both actors discussed their partnership in several interviews. Matt shared how working on The Last Duel reignited their desire to collaborate more frequently, emphasizing the importance of making their creative partnership a priority. Ben, on the other hand, highlighted the mission of Artists Equity, their production company, which aims to recognize and value the contributions of all artists involved in filmmaking.

Beyond their work in the film industry, Matt and Ben joined forces for a memorable Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl commercial in 2024, where they were humorously dubbed the “DunKings.” The commercial also featured Ben’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, and former NFL player Tom Brady, adding to the star-studded lineup.

Fans of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck can look forward to their upcoming collaboration in RIP, where they will bring their on-screen chemistry and creative synergy to captivate audiences once again. The anticipation for their new project is high, as supporters eagerly await the return of this beloved Hollywood duo to the silver screen.