Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber recently made headlines for wearing matching dresses to the opening of fashion house Omega in Paris. The US catwalk queen, 58, and her model daughter, 22, looked stunning in their coordinated outfits as they posed together for the cameras.

Cindy completed her look with a red leather clutch, adding a pop of color to the ensemble. The mother-daughter duo exuded elegance and style as they attended the event in the French capital, where they were also present for the Olympics.

Kaia has often spoken about the privilege of having Cindy as her mother, acknowledging the wealth of knowledge and advice she receives from her supermodel mom. Despite the jokes about competing for a Chanel campaign, Kaia appreciates the connections and opportunities she has gained through her mom’s influence in the industry.

In addition to her modeling career, Kaia has ventured into designing with a collaboration with Zara for an affordable range. She focused on creating a collection centered around the concept of essential basics, aiming to offer versatile pieces that can easily be incorporated into any wardrobe.

The mother-daughter pair’s matching outfits not only showcased their close bond but also highlighted their individual sense of style and fashion. Cindy’s timeless beauty and Kaia’s fresh, modern look complemented each other perfectly, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.

Their appearance at the Omega event was not just a fashion moment but a celebration of family and shared experiences in the world of modeling. As Kaia continues to make her mark in the industry, she carries with her the influence and guidance of her iconic mother, creating a legacy of her own while honoring their special relationship.