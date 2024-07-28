Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” team is gearing up for an epic return to the big screen, and fans got an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming film at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. The star-studded cast, including Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Sebastian Stan, and new additions like Harrison Ford, Lewis Pullman, and Geraldine Viswanathan, is ready to bring this anti-hero squad to life.

The film, directed by Jake Schreier, promises to deliver an action-packed adventure as these unconventional heroes come together to face mysterious obstacles. Viewers at the Hall H panel were treated to never-before-seen footage of the team assembling, with familiar faces like Bucky Barnes returning with his signature Winter Soldier style.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s character, Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, plays a pivotal role in recruiting members of the Thunderbolts, much like Nick Fury does for the Avengers. Louis-Dreyfus’s portrayal of Valentina brings a sense of power and control to the Marvel Universe, with hints of a complex backstory that adds layers to her character.

Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, introduced in “Black Widow” and further explored in the Hawkeye Disney+ series, is set to take on a central role in the Thunderbolts team-up. As speculation grows about her potential as the new Black Widow, Pugh’s portrayal of Yelena as an assassin-for-hire adds intrigue to the storyline.

David Harbour’s return as Red Guardian brings a mix of humor and brutality to the team, with Harbour expressing excitement about reprising his role alongside the talented cast. His character’s dynamic with Florence Pugh’s Yelena promises to bring a unique dynamic to the group of “cool losers” that make up the Thunderbolts.

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, is back in action, with Stan teasing chaos and turmoil for the team-up. The actor’s long-standing portrayal of Bucky brings a sense of familiarity to the film, as viewers eagerly anticipate the next chapter in his character’s journey.

Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, adds a layer of complexity to the team with his troubled past and anti-hero status. Russell hints at a potential redemption arc for his character, teasing that fans will love the direction his character takes in Thunderbolts.

Hannah John-Kamen’s return as Ghost offers a deeper exploration of her character’s backstory, shedding light on the misunderstood antagonist’s motivations and struggles. Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster brings a new dimension to the team, with ties to various Marvel characters that hint at exciting future storylines.

New additions like Harrison Ford, Lewis Pullman, and Geraldine Viswanathan bring fresh energy to the Thunderbolts team, with each actor poised to make their mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the film gears up for its highly anticipated release on July 25, 2025, fans can expect an exhilarating adventure filled with twists, turns, and unexpected alliances.

Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights as the Thunderbolts prepare to make their explosive return to the big screen. Get ready for a thrilling ride as this team of unlikely heroes bands together to face the challenges that lie ahead.