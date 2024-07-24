Hey there, I’m Kelsey, your go-to for everything cool in pop culture from Yahoo Entertainment, and I’ve got the scoop on the latest and greatest. This week, my awesome colleagues have put together a list of must-see releases in movies, music, and more. Let’s dive in!

First up, we have the highly anticipated superhero team-up of Deadpool and Wolverine hitting theaters on July 26. This raunchy and hilarious flick brings together the wise-cracking Deadpool and the gruff Wolverine for an epic adventure. Even if you’re not a Marvel fanatic, the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is sure to keep you entertained.

Next, we have “The Fabulous Four,” a heartwarming film about lifelong friendship starring Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Megan Mullally, and Bette Midler. This movie is part of a growing trend of buddy comedies featuring women over 60 and tackles ageism in a fun and uplifting way.

If you’re in the mood for a coming-of-age story, check out “Dìdi,” a film about a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy navigating his way through the challenges of adolescence. This heartfelt and funny movie won big at Sundance and offers a fresh take on the awkwardness of growing up.

Switching gears to sports, the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris is set to dazzle viewers on July 26. For the first time, the ceremony will take place along the Seine river, showcasing Paris’s iconic landmarks. With over 10,000 athletes participating, this is sure to be a spectacle not to be missed.

In the music world, rising star Ice Spice is dropping her debut album “Y2K!” on July 26. Known for her viral hits and collaborations with A-listers like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice’s unique style is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Looking for more entertainment recommendations? Stay tuned for next week’s picks and be sure to let us know what you’re excited about in the comments below. Thanks for tuning in!