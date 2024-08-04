Martha Stewart has arrived in Paris to join her friend Snoop Dogg, who is now an NBC correspondent and a fan of Team USA. They first met on her show in 2008 and are now covering the Olympic dressage competition on Aug. 3. Snoop called Martha to help rate his outfits, which included a gold suit and a jacket with NBC and Olympic logos. Martha particularly liked the outfit with a scarf and the jacket on the far right.

Snoop, who is a bit fearful of horses, plans to bring some carrots and apples for the horses after the competition. Despite his fear, he is excited to join Martha in Paris for the Olympics. He has different outfits planned for each day of the games, all made by stylist Talia Coles. Fans have been enjoying Snoop’s outfits, especially those featuring the faces of Team USA athletes like Simone Biles and Coco Gauff.

Martha, known for her great fashion taste, also showed off her patriotic style when she headed to Paris. She had perfectly coordinated red, white, and blue luggage by Rimowa and a festive jacket by Ralph Lauren. Her Instagram Stories showcased her chic airport look, complete with multiple suitcases and a carry-on bag. She expressed her excitement for the Olympics with a mix of American and French pride in her outfit choices.

The duo is set to have a great time in Paris, covering the Olympic dressage competition and enjoying the city’s vibrant atmosphere. With Martha’s expertise in equestrian events and Snoop’s unique fashion choices, they make a dynamic team for this special coverage. Fans can expect a blend of humor, style, and insightful commentary from these two unlikely friends as they navigate the exciting world of Olympic fashion and competition in Paris.