Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, along with three of their four children, recently made a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of Mark’s upcoming Netflix film, “The Union,” in Los Angeles. The couple, who have been married since 2009, were joined by their daughter Grace, 14, and sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 15. Their eldest daughter, Ella, 20, is currently attending college.

The family looked happy and in good spirits as they celebrated Mark’s latest project, in which he stars alongside Halle Berry. Mark, 53, was all smiles as he posed for photos with his family. He donned a casual outfit of a white T-shirt, black pants, and a navy jacket, while Rhea wore a black tank top and pencil skirt with black heels.

Mark shared his excitement about working with Halle Berry, whom he has known for years. He mentioned that portraying onscreen romance can feel weird, despite being married to Rhea for 15 years. He expressed that his wife is his everything and the most special woman in the world.

The couple recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, with Rhea expressing her love for Mark in an Instagram post. Mark, known for keeping his personal life private, occasionally shares family moments with fans. He once crashed a college frat party while visiting his daughter Ella at Clemson University and later moved his family from their $90 million California mansion to Las Vegas for a better life.

Mark listed his Beverly Hills home for $87.5 million in 2022 and relocated to Nevada, where he believes the change has been positive for his children. The actor has always prioritized his family’s well-being and continues to focus on providing them with the best life possible.