Days of Our Lives has introduced an interesting storyline involving Leo Stark and Mark Greene, leaving fans wondering about the true nature of their relationship. When Leo initially expressed interest in Mark, he was gently turned down as Mark revealed he was not gay. However, the chemistry between them seemed to suggest otherwise, leading to speculation that Mark may be bisexual.

Although Mark is currently in a relationship with a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Abigail DiMera, played by AnnaLynne McCord, there are hints that he may be tempted to cheat with Leo. The potential affair between Mark and Leo could lead to a complicated love triangle, with the possibility of betrayal and heartbreak looming.

As the story unfolds, viewers can expect to see drama and tension building between the characters, as secrets are revealed and relationships are put to the test. Will Mark give in to his feelings for Leo, or will he remain loyal to his girlfriend? And if the truth comes out, how will the Abigail lookalike react?

With speculation rife about the direction of the storyline, fans of Days of Our Lives are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episodes to see how the love triangle will play out. Stay tuned for more updates and predictions on the potential cheating scandal that could rock Salem.

