Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman from Georgia, faced criticism after making inaccurate statements about the Declaration of Independence. In a post on social media, she claimed that several historical figures, including Thomas Jefferson, John Hancock, and George Washington, were signers of the Declaration, when in fact they were not. This mistake led to widespread mockery and jokes from critics, questioning her knowledge of American history.

Many people expressed disbelief that a member of congress could get such basic facts wrong and suggested that candidates should be required to pass a civics test before running for office. Some even went as far as to joke about stealing the Declaration of Independence to show Greene who really signed it. Despite the backlash, Greene has a history of supporting Donald Trump and promoting conspiracy theories, such as the idea that Democrats want to harm Tucker Carlson and that “Jewish space lasers” caused wildfires in California.

Overall, Greene’s error highlights the importance of understanding and respecting the history of the country, especially for those in positions of power and influence. It serves as a reminder that accurate information and knowledge are essential when discussing important historical events like the signing of the Declaration of Independence.