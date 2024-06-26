Mariah Carey wowed fans in her purple glitter bikini back in January 2019, causing an 81% increase in searches for the lilac-colored swimwear. The singer flaunted her killer curves in late-night Instagram snaps that quickly went viral. Rocking a micro swimsuit, Mariah shared vacation photos from St. Barts, but it was her figure that stole the show.

In the pictures, Mariah can be seen enjoying herself on a poolside deck with wet hair and lit-up waters in the background. Her plunging, halter top accentuated her cleavage, while her tiny bottoms highlighted her toned stomach and hips. The R&B icon appeared carefree and happy in the bedazzled swimwear, striking casual poses that showcased her curves.

Drenched in diamond jewelry, Mariah even posed for a submerged photo, exuding bliss as she displayed her soaking-wet curves. At 48 years old, the mother of two looked radiant and confident in her own skin. The Daily Mail described her as getting “wet ‘n wild” during her luxurious vacation, capturing the essence of her carefree spirit.

Fast forward to 2019, and Mariah continued to delight her Instagram followers with more stunning swimwear shots, this time from the Caribbean. In one photo, she strutted across a tiled terrace in a black bikini, with an open kaftan blowing in the wind. The singer paired the look with platform heels, loose flowing locks, and small braids, exuding elegance and glamour.

Despite her glamorous image, Mariah has been vocal about body positivity and self-acceptance. With a net worth of $350 million, she emphasized the importance of embracing one’s physical appearance, regardless of size. The star expressed that she is not meant to be a “stick figure girl,” encouraging others to love themselves just as they are.

Fans have noticed Mariah’s slimmer appearance in recent years, sparking discussions about her weight loss journey. The singer’s confidence and authenticity shine through in her social media posts, inspiring others to embrace their bodies and celebrate their individuality. As Mariah continues to make headlines for her music and iconic style, her message of self-love remains a powerful and empowering force in the entertainment industry.