María Galiana Reflects on Childhood and Career in Recent Interview

At the age of 50, actress María Galiana made her debut in her first film and never looked back. She won a Goya for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘Solas’ and her portrayal of Herminia in ‘Cuéntame cómo pasó’ has become iconic in Spain. Born in 1935, Galiana recalls a childhood that was not particularly happy, growing up as an only child in a modest family during tough post-war times.

Reflecting on her life dedicated to acting, Galiana admits that the most challenging role for her has been that of a mother. Despite a tough exterior, she acknowledges the importance of family and the support she has received from her children. With a career spanning decades, Galiana emphasizes the importance of the theater as a place where age does not limit opportunities, unlike the film industry which often overlooks older actors.

Galiana shares insights into her relationships with her grandchildren, highlighting the unique bond she shares with each of them. Despite facing personal tragedies, including the loss of a child, Galiana remains resilient and continues to pursue her passion for acting. Currently starring in ‘La reina de la belleza’ at the Infanta Isabel theater, Galiana credits Juan Echanove for finding her a role that differs greatly from her beloved character in ‘Cuéntame cómo pasó’.

In a recent interview, Galiana also touched upon her relationship with former co-stars Imanol Arias and Ana Duato, addressing the media scrutiny surrounding their tax issues. As she continues to captivate audiences on stage, Galiana’s enduring presence in the entertainment industry serves as a testament to her talent and tenacity.