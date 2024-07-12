Margot Robbie made her first public appearance at Wimbledon with her husband Tom Ackerley since announcing they were expecting their first child. The couple looked more in love than ever as they affectionately interacted, with Margot cradling her growing baby bump in a stylish polka dot dress. They sipped on Margot’s Papa Salt gin and alcohol-free cocktails while enjoying the tennis match.

The actress’s pregnancy was revealed in photos showing her proudly displaying her baby bump while on a holiday in Lake Como. Margot and Tom, who got married in 2016, are co-producers on various projects through their production company LuckyCap Entertainment. The couple seemed more focused on each other than the tennis, with Margot playfully licking her husband’s nose at one point.

Other celebrities spotted at Wimbledon included Hugh Grant and his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, who enjoyed a day date at the tournament. Pippa Middleton also made an appearance following her sister’s cancer diagnosis. Stars like Damian Lewis, Jeremy Clarkson, and Katherine Jenkins were part of the star-studded crowd at the event.

Wimbledon organizers faced challenges due to persistent rain, leading to the cancellation of matches and delays in the tournament schedule. Refunds totaling over £250,000 were issued to ticket holders affected by the rain delays. Despite the weather setbacks, officials worked to clear the backlog of matches and reschedule games to catch up with the tournament timeline.

The Met Office reported significant rainfall during the championships, causing disruptions to the tennis matches. Celebrities like David Gandy, James Norton, and Richard E. Grant were seen at Wimbledon, enjoying the thrilling matches and vibrant atmosphere. The event showcased a mix of sports, entertainment, and star sightings, making it a memorable experience for attendees and fans of the sport alike.