Margot Robbie looked stunning in a white crop top as she boarded a boat during a vacation to Lake Como with her husband Tom Ackerley. The 34-year-old actress paired her cropped white T-shirt with black trousers, a black blazer, and a cream leather bag. Tom, who is also 34 and a film producer, was there to assist her as they enjoyed their holiday together.

Margot and Tom first met in 2014, got married in 2016, and have since worked together on various projects through their production company LuckyCap Entertainment. They keep their relationship private but have collaborated on films like I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple makes it a point to see each other every three weeks to maintain their relationship. Margot has expressed the importance of doing business with her partner and credits being married to Tom as making life more fun and fulfilling.

During their trip to Lake Como, the couple took a boat tour and enjoyed the scenic views together. They seemed relaxed and happy in each other’s company. Tom, who started his career as an extra in Harry Potter films, feels like an honorary Aussie, while Margot feels like an honorary Brit, showing the bond they share.

In an upcoming project, Tom and Margot will produce Megan Park’s comedy “My Old A**,” starring Aubrey Plaza, Maisy Stella, and Maddie Ziegler. They are also working on Molly Smith Metzler’s Netflix series “Sirens” and have several other productions in the pipeline. Margot will also star in Kogonda’s drama “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” alongside Colin Farrell.

The couple’s strong partnership extends beyond their personal life and into their professional endeavors. Their successful collaboration in the entertainment industry showcases their commitment to each other and their shared passion for producing quality content. As they continue to work together and support each other, Margot and Tom prove that love and business can thrive side by side.