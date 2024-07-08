Margot Robbie has been proudly displaying her baby bump while on vacation in Italy’s Lake Como. The Barbie star is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. The couple, who run a production company together called LuckyChap, have been married since 2016.

After celebrating her 34th birthday on July 2, Margot and Tom set off on an Italian getaway, which turned out to be a pregnancy retreat. On July 7, Margot was spotted strolling by Lake Como, showing off her baby bump in a black blazer and white cropped tee. Tom, on the other hand, wore olive green trousers and a cream-colored button-down shirt.

Although the couple has not made any public statements about their pregnancy, Margot has previously mentioned her desire to have a big family. Based on the recent photos, it seems like she is still in the early stages of her pregnancy. It is unknown whether they are expecting a baby girl or boy.

Margot and Tom met on the set of Suite Française in 2013 and started as friends before eventually becoming a couple. In a Vogue interview, Margot revealed that she had always been in love with Tom but was hesitant to express her feelings. However, their relationship naturally evolved, and they realized that they were meant to be together.

In addition to their personal life, Margot and Tom collaborate professionally on various film projects through their production company. Some of their notable works include Saltburn, Promising Young Woman, and the upcoming Barbie movie.

The couple’s recent trip to Italy not only served as a romantic getaway but also provided a glimpse into their exciting journey into parenthood. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates as Margot and Tom prepare to welcome their first child.