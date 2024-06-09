Marcello Antony Turns Real Estate Broker in Portugal

Marcello Antony, a renowned actor at the age of 59, recently made headlines as he announced his new career path as a real estate broker in Portugal. In an exclusive interview, Antony revealed that this unexpected career shift came about through helping friends find apartments in Portugal. His six-year residency in the country led him to forge a friendship with a real estate broker, who eventually extended a formal invitation to Antony to join the industry.

With a successful background as an entrepreneur and a restaurant owner in both Brazil and Portugal, Antony shared his insights on the luxury real estate market, emphasizing the potential for financial growth in his new profession. Despite his established career in the entertainment industry, Antony recognized the opportunity to elevate his earnings to unprecedented levels through real estate brokerage.

Having starred in numerous television, film, and theater productions throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Antony remains committed to his acting career even as he ventures into the real estate sector. His strategic approach to selecting roles and balancing multiple professions underscores his dedication to longevity in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Antony reflected on his decision to relocate to Portugal with his family. Married to chef Carolina Hollinger Villar, Antony prioritized his children’s well-being and educational opportunities, ultimately choosing to settle in Portugal for their benefit. He highlighted the enriching experiences his children have had in Portugal, noting their independence and personal growth in a new environment.

Antony’s candid interview sheds light on his multifaceted career trajectory, family life, and the motivations behind his move to Portugal. As he navigates the realms of acting and real estate brokerage, Antony’s resilience and adaptability continue to shape his professional journey in the entertainment industry and beyond.