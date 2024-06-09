Exclusive: Manuela Miranda Celebrates Sweet Sixteen with Glamour and Emotion

Manuela Miranda turned 16 on April 15 and held her long-awaited “sweet sixteen” party last Saturday, April 20. The celebration, planned by her mother, Renata Miranda, a well-known radio host and influencer in the United States, was marked by absolute glamour and emotional moments. The guests were welcomed by characters from Esu Arts Productions, creating a magical start to the party. The reception and party took place at Se Conecte Space, with Janine Closs organizing the event. The decoration, provided by Bossa Rental and flowers from For Season, set a harmonious and elegant ambiance. The event was attended by 130 guests, including Manuela’s maternal grandfather, Fernando Miranda, Renata’s father, and family friend Ricardo Nogueira, who came all the way from Brazil to celebrate the occasion. Manuela, the sweet birthday girl, danced the waltz with her father, Flavio Barone, followed by her grandfather and older brother, Guilherme Barone. The space was well-organized with tables and a lounge area with sofas in front of the illuminated dance floor. Renata Miranda and Flavio Barone expressed their gratitude for everyone’s presence, celebrating their daughter’s 16 years with emotion. One of the most memorable moments of the night was a special mother-daughter dance to ABBA’s “Mama Mia” in honor of Renata’s mother, Elizabeth, who was a dancer and turned everything in her life into a dance. Manuela Miranda’s party was a memorable event, filled with love, joy, and many special memories. Services: Party planning by Janine, Furniture Rental by Bossa, Flowers by Linard, Cold Table by Rafaella, Food by Camilas, Hair and Makeup for the birthday girl by Rico Nogueira, Açaí by Evo, Cotton Candy by Tia Lilica, Brigadeiro Cart by Gi Carita, Caricature by Edson the Cartoonist, Social Media Coverage by João na gringa, Dance Choreographers Natalia and Lucas Pietroluongo, Characters by Esu Arts, Video by H2 Wedding Videos, Venue Se Conecte, DJ Fábio Neto, Makeup by Priscilla Penteado.