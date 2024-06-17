Ingham’s, the biggest poultry producer in Australia and New Zealand, has kicked off a new campaign called ‘Farm to Fork with Manu’, in collaboration with We are Scout.

The campaign stars celebrity chef Manu Feildel, who guides viewers on a tour of Ingham’s chicken farms and processing plant to give them a deeper insight into where the company’s poultry products come from.

Scheduled to run from June to October 2024, the campaign will be shared through a variety of platforms such as social media clips, YouTube videos, blogs, recipes, and helpful tips. It will be promoted through digital advertising on social media, YouTube, Google, and through media relations.

Ingham’s caters to different sectors including retail, quick service restaurants, wholesale, and food service. Chicken consumption in Australia rose to 48% of total meat consumption in 2024.

Manu Feildel has previously teamed up with Ingham’s for ‘Ingham’s Dinner Done’, a series showcasing quick, simple, and tasty recipes using poultry.

As consumers become more interested in where their food comes from and how it is produced, the ‘Farm to Fork with Manu’ campaign aims to provide transparency and educate viewers about the journey of Ingham’s poultry products from the farm to their plates.

In addition to showcasing the behind-the-scenes of Ingham’s operations, the campaign will also focus on the quality, freshness, and sustainability of the company’s products. Manu Feildel will share his expertise and culinary tips throughout the series to inspire viewers to cook delicious meals using Ingham’s poultry products.

The campaign is not only a marketing initiative but also a way for Ingham’s to connect with consumers, build trust, and highlight their commitment to providing high-quality and ethically sourced poultry products.

By partnering with a well-known and respected chef like Manu Feildel, Ingham’s hopes to engage a wider audience and leave a lasting impression on consumers about the brand’s dedication to delivering top-notch poultry products.

Overall, ‘Farm to Fork with Manu’ is set to be an informative and entertaining series that sheds light on the journey of Ingham’s poultry products, while also showcasing the versatility and deliciousness of chicken in various recipes and dishes.