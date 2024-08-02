Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Josh Efird, after six years of marriage. The court documents, obtained in Wilkinson County, Ga., state that the couple has reached a final agreement on all aspects of their divorce, including custody, visitation, child support, property division, alimony, and debt division.

The Efirds have four children together – daughter Ella, son Bentley, and twins Sylus and Stella. According to the parenting plan outlined in the court papers, they will share legal and physical custody of their children. They have also agreed to divide the expenses related to their children equally, including medical costs, extracurricular activities, and school expenses.

In terms of financial matters, Pumpkin and Josh have waived their right to alimony and child support due to their joint custodial relationship. They each have their own vehicles and bank accounts, which they will retain individually. Pumpkin will claim Bentley and Stella on her income tax returns, while Josh will claim Ella and Sylus.

The divorce documents reveal that Josh plans to move out of the family home in Gordon, Ga., and his name will be removed from the lease within 60 days. Pumpkin will be solely responsible for all expenses associated with the home and any debts.

The couple, who had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2018, legally married on June 17, 2018. Despite their split, they seem to have come to an amicable agreement regarding their separation.

The Shannon family, which includes Mama June and Honey Boo Boo, rose to fame through reality TV shows like “Toddlers & Tiaras” and “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.” Mama June has also had spinoff shows like “Mama June: From Not to Hot” and “Mama June: Family Crisis.”

TMZ was the first to report the news of Pumpkin and Josh’s divorce.