Mama June’s daughter, Pumpkin, has recently filed for divorce from her husband, Josh Efird, after six years of marriage. The couple, who has four children together, has been in a state of separation since July. They have agreed to share joint custody of their children, with a parenting plan in place and no request for child support.

Pumpkin and Josh got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child shortly after. Pumpkin has previously spoken highly of Josh’s parenting skills and their strong relationship as a couple. However, they have faced challenges in their marriage, including issues related to Pumpkin’s mother, Mama June Shannon.

Despite their difficulties, Pumpkin and Josh have tried to prioritize their marriage and remain a united front for their family. They have been open about their struggles and have worked to overcome them. The couple has expressed love and gratitude for each other, especially in their roles as parents to their children.

This news comes during a challenging time for the family, as they continue to mourn the loss of Anna, Pumpkin’s sister, who passed away last year. The family has faced significant hardships and losses, but they are trying to support each other and navigate these difficult times together.

As Pumpkin and Josh move forward with their divorce, they are focused on co-parenting their children and ensuring that their family remains a top priority. Despite the end of their marriage, they are committed to supporting each other and their children through this transition.