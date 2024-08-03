Mama June’s daughter, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, has filed for divorce from her husband after 6 years of marriage. This news has shocked many fans of the reality TV star, as they have been following her journey on the small screen for years.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony six years ago, seemed to have a strong and stable relationship, but it appears that things have taken a turn for the worse. Details of the divorce have not been disclosed yet, but sources close to the family have revealed that there were irreconcilable differences that led to the decision.

Pumpkin, who is known for her role on the reality show “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” has been open about her personal life on the show, sharing her highs and lows with viewers. Many fans have expressed their support for her during this difficult time and have sent messages of love and encouragement.

This news comes as a surprise to many, as Pumpkin and her husband seemed to have a strong bond and a happy family life. However, as with many celebrity relationships, things are not always as they seem on the surface.

As the story continues to unfold, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the divorce and hoping for a resolution that is best for both Pumpkin and her husband. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.