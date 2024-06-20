Pumpkin and Jessica are devastated to see Anna not feeling festive during the holidays. In a recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June informs Pumpkin and Jessica that Anna’s health has taken a turn for the worse due to her cancer. The sisters visit Anna, who is connected to an oxygen tank, to check on her well-being.

During their visit, Pumpkin and Jessica try to lift Anna’s spirits by joking around with her. They notice that Anna is not in the Christmas spirit this year, which is unusual for her, as she usually loves decorating for the holiday. Anna explains that she hasn’t decorated because of her husband’s busy work schedule, but Pumpkin and Jessica know that her declining health is also a factor.

The sisters are heartbroken to see Anna on oxygen, as it shows how quickly her health has deteriorated. Anna’s battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma ultimately ended in December when she passed away at the age of 29. Despite the sadness of her passing, the family remembers Anna fondly and keeps her memory alive by talking about her and even getting tattoos in her honor.

In a recent interview, Mama June, Pumpkin, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and Jessica reflected on the moments leading up to Anna’s death. They shared how Anna maintained her sense of humor until the end, cracking jokes and even craving a steak despite knowing she couldn’t eat it. Mama June expressed that she thinks about Anna every day but feels her presence constantly.

The family continues to honor Anna’s memory and keep her alive in their hearts. They find comfort in sharing stories about her and remembering the good times they had together. Mama June: Family Crisis airs on We tv, providing viewers with a glimpse into the challenges and moments of strength that the family faces during difficult times.

As the family navigates life without Anna, they lean on each other for support and cherish the memories they shared with her. Anna may no longer be physically present, but her spirit lives on through the love and laughter she brought to those around her. The family’s bond remains strong as they honor Anna’s legacy and find solace in the moments they shared together.