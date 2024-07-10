Former “Boy Meets World” star Maitland Ward recently made headlines as she indulged in a pizza feast by the pool in May. Known for her transition into the world of adult entertainment, Ward delighted her Instagram followers with photos of herself enjoying a slice of pizza in a colorful outfit that accentuated her curves.

In the photos shared on social media, Ward can be seen sitting poolside, dressed in vibrant purple pants and a plunging pink top that highlighted her famous cleavage. Opting for a braless look, she exuded confidence as she savored each bite of her pepperoni pizza.

The gallery of images also included candid shots of Ward thoroughly enjoying her meal, with some fans even catching a glimpse of her freeing the nipple. The post received over 16,000 likes, with many followers praising her for indulging in a well-deserved treat after wrapping up filming.

In addition to her pizza poolside photos, Ward also shared a cheeky picture of herself in a luxurious bubble bath, showcasing her radiant smile and hinting at a more daring side. The actress has come a long way from her Disney days on “Boy Meets World,” embracing a new career in adult entertainment and connecting with fans through platforms like OnlyFans.

Reflecting on her career transition, Ward emphasized the importance of building a strong social media presence and engaging with fans to showcase her skills and offerings to studios. Her advice to aspiring performers is to focus on growing their fan base and demonstrating their unique talents in order to succeed in the competitive industry.

Ward’s bold and unapologetic approach to her career shift has garnered attention and praise from fans, highlighting her confidence and determination to pursue new opportunities. As she continues to explore new ventures in the world of adult entertainment, Ward remains a captivating figure in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with her charisma and authenticity.