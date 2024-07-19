Iwan Thomas, a former Strictly Come Dancing star, shared his thoughts on the BBC’s decision to introduce chaperones for the training sessions of the show. He expressed that it is unfortunate that chaperones are deemed necessary, as the professional dancers should be focused on their careers and putting in the hours to do well on the show. However, he also emphasized the importance of not crossing the line into bullying behavior.

During a debate on the Jeremy Vine Show, Thomas mentioned that there is a fine line between pushing someone to do their best and bullying them. He highlighted the fact that bullying has no place in any environment, including on a show like Strictly. Ann Widdecombe, a former MP and Strictly contestant, disagreed with Thomas, stating that the celebrities on the show are adults who can speak up if they are uncomfortable with any demands.

Jeremy Vine chimed in, pointing out that Widdecombe’s experience on the show may differ from that of younger contestants. Widdecombe expressed her frustration with what she referred to as a “cult of victimhood” surrounding the ongoing scandals on Strictly. She believes that the presence of cameras during training sessions acts as a form of chaperone.

Thomas countered by stating that the camera is not always present, and therefore, chaperones may still be necessary to ensure the well-being of all participants. Despite the debate, Thomas emphasized the positive aspects of being on Strictly, such as the amazing experience and the supportive team behind the show. He concluded by stating that the goal should always be to walk away from the show feeling like you had a great experience, free from any feelings of victimization or bullying.

Overall, the discussion on the Jeremy Vine Show shed light on the differing perspectives regarding the introduction of chaperones on Strictly Come Dancing. While some see it as a necessary measure to ensure the well-being of participants, others believe that it may not be essential if proper communication and boundaries are maintained. Regardless, the importance of creating a positive and supportive environment for all involved in the show remains at the forefront of the conversation.