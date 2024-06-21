After 48 years of marriage, Judge Judy Sheindlin gushes over her husband, Judge Jerry Sheindlin’s physique. Despite their ups and downs, the couple managed to find their way back to each other. In a recent interview on the show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Judy revealed that the key to their long-lasting marriage is a little bit of hearing loss and spending a lot of time together. Jerry, who retired 20 years ago, takes excellent care of himself, maintaining the physique that Judy fell in love with 48 years ago. He still has a great sense of humor, sharpness, and intelligence.

The couple first got married in 1978, and Judy became a stepmother to Jerry’s three children from a previous marriage. They later divorced after 12 years but remarried in 1991. Jerry admitted that he missed Judy’s presence during their separation, highlighting the strong bond they share.

Judy, who is now 81 years old, was previously married to Ronald Levy, with whom she had two children. She then tied the knot with Jerry and has been by his side for almost five decades. The TV star’s insights into marriage and relationships offer a glimpse into the dynamics that have kept her and Jerry together for so long.

Despite the challenges they faced, Judy and Jerry’s love and commitment to each other have stood the test of time. Their story serves as a reminder that with understanding, humor, and a little bit of space, couples can overcome obstacles and build a lasting relationship. The importance of communication, respect, and taking care of oneself are key elements that Judy and Jerry have embraced throughout their marriage.

As we look to the example set by Judge Judy Sheindlin and her husband, Judge Jerry Sheindlin, we can learn valuable lessons about what it takes to maintain a healthy and loving relationship. Their story is a testimony to the power of love, forgiveness, and the willingness to work through challenges together. In a world where relationships often face struggles, the Sheindlins’ journey is a beacon of hope and inspiration for all couples striving to make their love last a lifetime.