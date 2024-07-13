Billie Eilish caused a stir on the internet with her Fourth of July bikini photo, but now fans are getting a glimpse into her diet and fitness routine. The 22-year-old singer, who recently made headlines for a rare bikini appearance, shared a late-night photo on Instagram where she was seen enjoying some fast food, including fries and soda.

Despite her bikini photo receiving over 8 million likes, Billie returned to Instagram in a more covered-up outfit, wearing a baggy yellow tee and baseball cap. In a recent post, she was spotted sitting at a table, indulging in a carton of fries and an orange soda. The pop singer maintained her signature loose-fitting style, wearing a white tee and faded jeans, accessorized with a Miu Miu hat and Diesel jeans.

In addition to her recent posts, Billie made an appearance on YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date, where she joked about veganism and enjoyed vegan chicken nuggets. Billie, who has been plant-based since the age of 12, has previously flaunted her vegan curves in a multicolor bikini top photo from 2023.

The singer has been vocal about finding a balance between feeling masculine and feminine in her life, expressing that she feels powerful in both states. Billie has showcased her curves in various outfits, including a pink corset for her Vogue cover in 2020 and a swimsuit video from Hawaii in the same year.

Billie Eilish’s recent posts on Instagram not only give fans a peek into her diet and style but also highlight her commitment to veganism and body positivity. Despite her superstar status, Billie remains down-to-earth and relatable, making her fans appreciate her even more. As she continues to share glimpses of her life on social media, fans eagerly await more insights into her music, fashion, and personal journey.